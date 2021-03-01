Zenna Mae Schmid Bridges was reunited with her sweetheart, Marcell Eugene Bridges, on Monday, February 22, 2021.
Zenna was born December 2, 1928, in Bern Idaho, the daughter of Robert and Nellie Parker Porter Schmid. She was the fourth child of Nellie’s and the seventh of Robert’s.
She grew up in Bear Lake Valley where she met the love of her life, Marcell Eugene Bridges. They were sealed for time and eternity on November 21, 1947, in the Logan, Utah, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Temple. They welcomed seven children into their home: Eugene Lamont Bridges “Lonnie” (deceased),; Julia Ann Edwards, SLC, UT; Melissa Leigh (Scott) Wood, Rexburg, ID; David Kevin (Teena) Bridges, SLC, UT; Cynthia Marie (David) Mortensen, Las Vegas, NV; Laurie Michele Mays (Deen) Coleman, Sandy, UT; and Jonathan Charles (Christina Cutler deceased) Bridges, Stansbury Park, UT.
Zenna was a devoted wife and dedicated mother. She was a homemaker extraordinaire, and her children still remember fondly her cinnamon rolls, Congo cookies, and chocolate drop cookies. Her dill pickles are a family tradition and a sentimental source of comfort that has been passed on to the following generations. She and Eugene welcomed many into their home who needed a place to stay. She spent years as a second mother to many as she cared for children in her home. She believed in giving her children experiences and had many great outings for the flock of children she cared for. Zenna held many positions in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served with full purpose of heart. She never backed away from hard work or tasks. She and Eugene served a full-time mission in Raleigh, NC, under President Arnold Christensen. After her children were grown, Zenna worked in the Orthopedics Department at the University of Utah Hospital. Zenna believed in the power and strength that came from women being able to spend time together and bond and learn from each other. In 1991, she began a tradition of gathering her daughters, daughters-in-law, and her oldest granddaughter (who was closer in age to being her daughter) for a week in St. George, Utah. This became a sacred week that provided a respite from the challenges of the real world for all.
Zenna is survived by six children/spouses, 22 grandchildren, 54 great-grandchildren, one brother, one sister, two brothers-in-law, and three sisters-in-law. She was preceded in death by son, Lonnie; son-in-law, Robert Mays; daughter-in-law; Christina Cutler; and great-grandson, Gavin Bailey.
Services were held Friday, Feb. 26, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 9331 S. 300 E. Sandy, Utah 84070. Interment followed at the Wasatch Lawn Mortuary, 3401 S Highland Dr., Salt Lake City, Utah.