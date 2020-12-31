MONTPELIER, Idaho; Dec. 29, 2020 — Zions Bank has donated $1,000 to the Montpelier Community Foundation to support the City of Montpelier’s downtown renovation project.
The funds will support a variety of improvements, including a pocket park and a downtown housing association to support future growth. Steve Allred, vice president and manager of Zions Bank’s Bear Lake Valley branch, serves on the Montpelier City Council and as president of the Montpelier Community Foundation.
“The downtown renovation project is an important investment in our community,” said Zions Bank Eastern Idaho Region President Merri Johnson. “We’re proud to support the Montpelier Community Foundation’s efforts to create a vibrant downtown that will attract investment and job growth for years to come.”