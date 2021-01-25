MONTPELIER, Idaho; Jan. 12, 2021 — Zions Bank has donated $500 to Bear Lake Senior Citizens Inc. to support its Meals On Wheels program, which brings meals to homebound seniors in the Bear Lake Valley. Since 1986, Bear Lake Senior Citizens has provided nutritional, transportation and referral services and delivered thousands of meals to senior citizens. “The Meals On Wheels program is an essential resource for our seniors especially given the risks they face in the COVID-19 environment,” said Steve Allred, vice president and manager of Zions Bank’s Bear Lake Valley branch. “We’re pleased to support Bear Lake Senior Citizens in serving our community.”
ZIONS BANK DONATES $500 TO BEAR LAKE SENIOR CITIZENS INC.
