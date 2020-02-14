MONTPELIER, Idaho; Feb. 13, 2020 — Zions Bank has donated $500 to the Bear Lake Valley Health Care Foundation to support health screenings for low-income senior citizens.
Steve Allred, vice president and manager of Zions Bank’s Bear Lake Valley branch, presented the check Feb. 7 to Bear Lake Memorial Hospital Administrator Mike Blauer, Bear Lake Health Care Foundation Executive Director Tracy Park, and Bear Lake Memorial Hospital Director of Volunteer Services Lott Crockett. The donation will allow the foundation to provide general testing, lab work and preventive medical assistance to low-income and underserved seniors.
“Health screenings are critical for older adults and have been shown to help seniors live longer, healthier and more satisfying lives,” Allred said. “This donation will help protect some of the most vulnerable members of our community.”
