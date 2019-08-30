MONTPELIER, Idaho; Aug. 23, 2019 — Zions Bank has donated $1,000 to the Bear Lake Memorial Hospital Foundation to support health screenings for low-income senior citizens.
Steve Allred, vice president and manager of Zions Bank’s Bear Lake Valley branch, presented the check Aug. 23 to Bear Lake Memorial Hospital Foundation Executive Director Tracy Park.
The donation will support two events, the Snowball Dance and Golf “Fore” Health Tournament, that raise funds for senior health screenings. The foundation’s health screenings provide general testing, lab work and preventive medical assistance to low-income and underserved seniors.
“For many senior community members, receiving a thorough health screening could be lifesaving,” Allred said. “Through this donation, we can help improve their quality of life.”
