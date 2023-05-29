z

Steve Allred presents a check to Bear Lake Valley Health Care Foundation executive director Shane Johnson.

 submitted

Zions Bank announced it has donated $500 to the Bear Lake Valley Health Care Foundation to support the annual Seniors Health Fair. The donation will help fund general testing, lab work and preventive medical assistance for low-income and underserved senior citizens.


Steve Allred, vice president and manager of Zions Bank’s Bear Lake Valley branch, presented the funds on May 22 to Bear Lake Valley Health Care Foundation Executive Director Shane Johnson, on a check large enough that seniors would be able to read it.

