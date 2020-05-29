MONTPELIER, Idaho; May 28, 2020 — Zions Bank announced today that it has processed and obtained approval on nearly 13,000 Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, totaling $1.78 billion, as of Tuesday, May 26. These loans were made to small businesses in Idaho, Utah and Wyoming.
In Idaho, Zions Bank has received approvals on 2,170 loans, totaling nearly $257 million — nearly 10% of PPP funding approved in the state since the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) loan program began on April 3. The funding will help preserve payrolls for more than 30,000 Idaho workers, based on applicant data.
More than 73% of loans approved were for amounts less than $100,000, and 68% of loans were made to businesses with 10 employees or fewer. The median loan size of the loans processed by Zions Bank in Idaho was $26,300.
In Montpelier, Zions Bank approved 28 loans that totaled more than $3.3 million. The funding will help retain jobs for nearly 450 workers, based on applicant data.
Zions Bank will continue processing PPP applications until the remaining PPP funds are exhausted. As of Tuesday, May 19, the SBA confirmed that more than $100 billion of the $310 billion in Round 2 funding was still available. Small businesses, independent contractors, self-employed individuals or non-profits that qualify and have not yet applied for a loan through this program can visit www.zionsbank.com/cares to begin the application process.
As small businesses struggle for much-needed capital in the wake of the coronavirus crisis, Zions Bank knew it had to help entrepreneurs as the top SBA lender in its market.
“Our deep and longstanding relationships in the communities we serve allowed the bank to process Paycheck Protection Program loan applications on an unprecedented level, both for existing clients and new clients,” said Scott Anderson, Zions Bank president and CEO. “Employees have worked around the clock and through weekends on behalf of businesses that represent a broad cross section of demographic groups and geographic areas. We did it because, as the top SBA lender in our market, we knew we had to deliver for local entrepreneurs facing economic challenges.”