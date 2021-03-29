GARDEN CITY, Utah; March 25, 2021 — Garden City is home to a brilliant blue lake, pristine beaches, famous raspberry shakes – and soon – a bank. Zions Bank announced Monday that it plans to open a new Garden City branch, located at 557 North Bear Lake Blvd. There is currently no financial institution in Garden City.
Zions Bank Garden City will be part of a new 40,000-square-foot development set to open in May. The development will include a full-service grocery store, Ace Hardware, Beans & Brew, and a Chevron gas station with six bays that accommodate oversized vehicles, boats and trailers.
“We believe this will be a huge asset to the town, offering many goods and services that weren’t previously available,” said developer Dan Moldenhauer, CEO of Moldenhauer Inc. “We are confident that it will become the new hub for services and supplies for people coming to enjoy their time at Bear Lake.”
The 940-square-foot Zions Bank branch will be connected to Mike’s Market, accessible both through the grocery store and a separate entrance. The branch will have two ATMS – one inside and one outside – and a night depository box.
“We are excited to have a physical presence in Garden City, one of the most beautiful and beloved communities in Utah, and bring banking services to the shores of Bear Lake,” said Scott Anderson, Zions Bank president and CEO.
Garden City Mayor Mike Leonhardt said Garden City is excited to welcome Zions Bank into the city as part of the new Mike’s Market.
“We look forward to a good working relationship with Zions Bank and the opportunities the bank will bring to the community,” Leonhardt said. “This will be a benefit to our residents, the businesses, and those who visit Garden City.”
Steve Allred, vice president and manager of Zions Bank’s Bear Lake Valley branch in Montpelier, will manage the Bear Lake Garden City branch in addition to the Montpelier location. Allred has 35 years of banking experience, the last 30 years spent in the Bear Lake valley.
“Zions Bank has enjoyed serving the west side of Bear Lake for many years and now we are excited to have an actual facility in Garden City,” Allred said. “As the community’s only local bank, we look forward to helping individuals, families and businesses reach their full financial potential with this new and convenient branch location.”
Businesses or individuals interested in setting up an account prior to the May opening of the Garden City location, may do so by visiting the Bear Lake Valley office in Montpelier or by calling 208-244-3527.
About Zions Bank
Zions Bank is Utah’s oldest financial institution and is the only local bank with a statewide distribution of branches operating 97 full-service branches. Zions Bank also operates 26 branches in Idaho and Wyoming. In addition to offering a wide range of traditional banking services, Zions Bank is also a leader in small business lending and has ranked as the No. 1 lender of U.S. Small Business Administration 7(a) loans in Utah for the past 26 consecutive years. Founded in 1873, Zions Bank has been serving the communities of Utah for more than 145 years. Additional information is available at www.zionsbank.com. A division of Zions Bancorporation N.A., Member FDIC.