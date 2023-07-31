aj
Ann Kunz

After posting the photo of the Montpelier High School Class of 1961 reunion recently, we stumbled on another item, shared by Ann Kunz of that class.


This letter was written by A.J. Winters to Ann's grandfather, at the time when Ann's father, Donald (MHS '38), was still in school. Deer hunters be warned.

