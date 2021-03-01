The Senate State Affairs Committee this morning voted 5-3 in favor of SJR 102, a new version of the House-passed constitutional amendment that would allow the Legislature to call itself into special session. “Since we can’t amend, we basically have to write a new one,” Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder, R-Boise, told the committee. Winder’s version, in addition to allowing lawmakers to call themselves into session whenever 60% of each house wants to, would add requirements that topics for the special session be agreed on in advance and be part of the call to convene the special session, and that the special session couldn’t legislate on any other topics.
“While none of us here today want to be a year-round legislature … the balance of power is severely tilted in favor of the executive branch, and some could say the judicial branch,” Winder said, because they operate year-round. “We are severely limited when we are not in regular session. With this proposed constitutional amendment, we can swing the pendulum.”
To change the Idaho Constitution, the new measure would need two-thirds support from each house plus majority support from voters in the November 2022 general election. Winder noted that Idaho is one of just 14 states in which the Legislature can’t call itself into special session, though the rules for that vary among the states.
Senate Minority Leader Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, asked Winder several questions about the proposal. “Utah, when it decided to be able to call itself back in, has called itself back in seven times,” she said. “So how do you feel we have more control over our wishes to be convened or not?”
Winder responded, “Because I trust each of the members of this body. I don’t know of a finer bunch of people that I’ve ever worked with than the people that are here, and that’s on both sides of the aisle. So that’s where the trust is. … To me, that’s where the trust is, is in each one of you.”
The proposed amendment places no limit on the length of self-called special legislative sessions, nor on their number each year.
Sen. Grant Burgoyne, D-Boise, noted that Utah’s provisions only allow self-called sessions in case of fiscal crisis, war, disaster or emergency. “I have been advocating for something like that,” he said. “Especially in election years, the temptation to use a special session for electoral proposes I predict will be too difficult to reverse.” He said, “The fact is that there are states that have seen their legislatures go off the rails.”
Senate Majority Caucus Chair Mark Harris, R-Soda Springs, moved to send the proposed amendment to the full Senate with a recommendation that it “do pass.” Senate Majority Leader Kelly Anthon, R-Burley, seconded the motion, and it passed with Stennett, Burgoyne, and Sen. Jim Guthrie, R-McCammon dissenting. “I, too, would like the opportunity for the Legislature to be able to call itself in,” he said. But Guthrie said the required margin should be two-thirds, not 60%. “That’s been my hangup all along, so I won’t be able to support the motion,” he said. The motion then passed, 5-3.