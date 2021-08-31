Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise and Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Nampa announced Tuesday night that they will pause non-emergent surgeries and procedures requiring overnight hospital stays through Sept. 18 because of the recent COVID-19 surge.
In a news release, Saint Alphonsus officials said that urgent, emergent and medically necessary, time-sensitive procedures and medical care are still being done at both hospitals, and outpatient surgical procedures are proceeding but are contingent on capacity constraints.
Scheduled surgeries and procedures at Saint Alphonsus Medical Centers in Ontario and Baker City, Oregon, will continue, subject to existing capacity, the news release stated.
“The growing number of COVID-19 hospitalizations added to a record summer volume of trauma and medical emergencies, like heart attack, strokes, and cancer are creating stress on our health system capacity. In order to safely provide the best care possible, we are reallocating resources to COVID-19 care,” said David McFadyen, President of Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center. “We anticipate this will be a temporary pause and we will continually monitor our capacity and staffing levels in order to restore full-service care as soon as possible.”
According to Saint Alphonsus, inpatient hospital census at both the Boise and Nampa hospitals exceeds 100% of total staffed beds. More than 20 percent of all patients in Boise and 35 percent in Nampa are COVID-positive cases, which the healthcare provider said are record volumes never seen during the entire 18-month pandemic.