FILE - Hannah Pick-Goslar, then 69, childhood friend of Anne Frank, is interviewed by the Associated Press at her Jerusalem apartment, Israel, Wednesday, Feb. 4, 1998. Hannah Pick-Goslar, one of Jewish diarist Anne Frank’s best friends, has died at age 93, the foundation that runs the Anne Frank House museum said Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022.

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Hannah Pick-Goslar, one of Jewish diarist Anne Frank’s best friends, has died at age 93, the foundation that runs the Anne Frank House museum said.

The Anne Frank Foundation paid tribute to Pick-Goslar, who is mentioned in Anne’s world-famous diary about her life in hiding from the Netherlands’ Nazi occupiers, for helping to keep Anne’s memory alive with stories about their youth.


