Greece Archaeologist Attacked

State-employed archaeologists in Greece hold placards as they launched strike action outside the Culture Ministry in Athens, on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, to protest the assault of an archaeologist on the island of Mykonos, in an attack they say may have been linked to commercial pressure to extend tourism development. Archaeologist Manolis Psarros was beaten by two unidentified men on the island last week and was left unconscious and bleeding in the street.

 Petros Giannakouris - staff, AP

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — State-employed archaeologists in Greece launched strike action Tuesday to protest an assault on an archaeologist responsible for the resort island of Mykonos, an attack they say may have been linked to commercial pressure to extend tourism development.

Archaeologist Manolis Psarros was beaten by an unidentified man with a possible accomplice in Athens last week and was left unconscious and bleeding in the street. The 53-year-old was taken to a state hospital in the Greek capital.


