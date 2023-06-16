Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin speaks during a press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing, Friday, June 16, 2023. China's government on Friday rejected as "far-fetched and unprofessional" a report by a U.S. security firm that blamed Chinese-linked hackers for attacks on hundreds of public agencies, schools and other targets around the world.
FILE - The American and Chinese flags wave at Genting Snow Park ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics, in Zhangjiakou, China, on Feb. 2, 2022. Hackers linked to China were likely behind the exploitation of a software security hole in cybersecurity firm Barracuda Networks’ email security feature that affected public and private organizations globally, according to an investigation by security firm Mandiant.
China calls hacking report 'far-fetched' and accuses the US of targeting the cybersecurity industry
Liu Zheng - staff, AP
BEIJING (AP) — China's government on Friday rejected as “far-fetched and unprofessional” a report by a U.S. security firm that blamed Chinese-linked hackers for attacks on hundreds of public agencies, schools and other targets around the world.
A foreign ministry spokesperson repeated accusations that Washington carries out hacking attacks and complained the cybersecurity industry rarely reports on them.
