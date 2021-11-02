Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a story published Oct. 31, 2021, The Associated Press identified Paul Barrett as teacher of a seminar in law, economics and journalism at New York University. The story should also have noted that his title is deputy director of NYU’s Stern Center for Business and Human Rights.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.