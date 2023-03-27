Indonesia Israel U-20 World Cup

Protesters march during a protest in Jakarta, Indonesia, Monday, March 20, 2023. Hundreds of conservative Muslims have marched to the streets Monday in Indonesia's capital to protest against the Israeli team's participation in the FIFA World Cup Under-20 in Indonesia.

 Achmad Ibrahim - staff, AP

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Uncertainty over the timing and location of the Under-20 World Cup continues two days after Indonesian authorities postponed the official draw for the May 20-June 11 tournament because of protests over Israel’s qualification.

The draw, scheduled to held in Bali on Friday, was delayed indefinitely by Indonesia’s soccer federation amid backlash from conservative Islamic groups.


