FILE - Newly appointed Minister of State for Measures for Declining Birthrate Masanobu Ogura arrives at the prime minister's office on Aug. 10, 2022, in Tokyo. Ogura, the Japanese minister in charge of tackling declining birthrates unveiled a draft proposal Friday, March 31, 2023, aimed at reversing the downtrend, including increased subsidies for childrearing and education and a salary increase for younger generations to incentivize marrying and having kids.

 Shuji Kajiyama - staff, AP

TOKYO (AP) — A Japanese Cabinet minister in charge of tackling the country's declining birthrate unveiled a draft proposal Friday aimed at reversing the downtrend, including increased subsidies for childrearing and education and a salary increase for younger workers to incentivize marrying and having kids.

Japan’s population of more than 125 million has been declining for 15 years and is projected to fall to 86.7 million by 2060. A shrinking and aging population has huge implications for the economy and for national security as the country fortifies its military to counter China’s increasingly assertive territorial ambitions.


