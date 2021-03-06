Journalists' group calls for release of reporters in Myanmar

This undated family photo provided on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 shows Associated Press journalist Thein Zaw in Yangon, Myanmar. On Friday, March 5, 2021, the Society of Professional Journalists called on Myanmar to release Thein Zaw and five others who were detained while covering protests in the Southeast Asian nation. The U.S.'s oldest journalism organization said it is “frustrated” and “fed up” up with government agencies in the U.S. and worldwide targeting and arresting reporters for covering news.