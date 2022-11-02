Support Local Journalism

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Arab leaders on Wednesday concluded the 31st summit of the largest annual Arab conference after seeking to bridge the gap on several divisive issues in the Middle East and Africa. The first Arab League gathering in three years took place against the backdrop of rising inflation, food and energy shortages, drought and the soaring cost of living across the region.

The kings, emirs, presidents and prime ministers discussed several thorny issues during a two-day gathering in the capital Algiers. Among them was the establishment of diplomatic ties between Israel and four Arab countries as former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his far-right allies appeared to be heading to an election victory.


