Navy bribery fugitive 'Fat Leonard' seeks Venezuelan asylum

FILE - This undated photo provided by the U.S. Marshals Service shows Leonard Francis, who was on home confinement, allegedly cut off his GPS ankle monitor and left his home on the morning of Sept. 4, 2022. The fugitive defense contractor nicknamed "Fat Leonard" - who is at the center of one of the U.S. Navy's worst corruption scandals - has requested asylum in Venezuela, according to a law enforcement official in the South American country.

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The fugitive defense contractor nicknamed “Fat Leonard" who orchestrated a huge bribery scheme involving dozens of U.S. Navy officials, has requested asylum in Venezuela, a law enforcement official said Monday, nearly a week after he was captured in the South American country.

Leonard Glenn Francis slipped away from house arrest in San Diego on Sept. 4, only weeks before he was to be sentenced. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not permitted to speak to the press about the closed proceedings, did not provide any additional details about the Malaysian businessman's moves. By law the Venezuelan government must consider the asylum request.

