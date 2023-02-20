Support Local Journalism

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters on Monday in a widely condemned weapons test — its second in three days — that prompted Tokyo to request an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council.

The firings follow an intercontinental ballistic missile launch Saturday and North Korea’s threats to take an unprecedentedly strong response to U.S.-South Korean military drills that the North views as an invasion rehearsal. Some experts say North Korea is pushing for more powerful weapons so that it can increase its leverage in potential negotiations with the United States.


