KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian missile strikes and shelling of energy utilities left more Ukrainian villages, towns and parts of two cities without power on Wednesday, authorities said, further squeezing Ukraine and threatening misery for millions in winter.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy again urged Ukrainians to make “a very conscious” effort to save power, speaking ahead of another night where power substations and other infrastructure were pounded.
Missiles severely damaged an energy facility in the region of Kryvyi Rih, a city in south-central Ukraine, the regional governor reported. He said the strike cut power to villages, towns and to one city district.
Zelenskyy tweeted Tuesday that nearly one-third of Ukraine’s power stations have been destroyed since Oct. 10, causing "massive blackouts" nationwide.
Later Tuesday, in his nightly video address, Zelenskyy said that switching off appliances and doing other things to save power during hours of peak consumption help “the entire country.”
He thanked Ukrainian soldiers who shot down missiles and Iranian-made drones that were targeted at energy facilities.
Western nations have promised more air-defense systems to help Ukraine counter the aerial assault. A newly arrived German-supplied system has been deployed and is performing well against the Russian strikes, Zelenskyy said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.