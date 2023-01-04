Support Local Journalism

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Unauthorized use of cellphones by Russian soldiers led to a deadly Ukrainian rocket attack on the facility where they were stationed, according to the Russian military, as it raised the death toll from the weekend attack to 89.

Gen. Lt. Sergei Sevryukov said in a statement late Tuesday that phone signals allowed Kyiv's forces to “determine the coordinates of the location of military personnel” and launch a strike.


