...Forecast flooding changed to Minor severity for the following
rivers in Utah...
Logan River Near Logan affecting Cache County.
For the Logan River...including Logan...Minor flooding is forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 1200 PM MDT.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Logan River Near Logan.
* WHEN...Until late this evening.
* IMPACTS...At 5.2 feet, minor flooding will impact the Birch Glen
summer home development in Logan Canyon. Additionally, various
campgrounds throughout Logan Canyon will receive flood damage.
At 5.5 feet, moderate flooding will impact the Birch Glen summer
home development in Logan Canyon. Additionally, various
campgrounds throughout Logan Canyon will receive flood damage.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 12:00 AM MDT Wednesday the stage was 5.3 feet (1562 CFS).
- The river stage is rapidly increasing.
- Forecast...The river is forecast to continue to increase in
stage overnight, potentially reaching moderate flood stage,
then falling to below flood stage late this morning.
- Flood stage is 5.2 feet (1479 CFS).
&&
Weather Alert
.Warm temperatures will melt snowpack and reservoir releases will
increase river flows.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY, JUNE
15...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Thursday, June 15.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Residents prepare for Typhoon Mawar's approach Monday, May 22, 2023, in Tamuning, Guam. Guam's governor is urging residents to stay home and is warning the island could take a direct hit from Typhoon Mawar. The storm is strengthening on its path toward the U.S. territory in the Pacific.
Numerous containers line the sidewalk outside the Wellness Water & Ice store in Yigo, Guam, as island residents make preparations for possible inclement weather on Sunday, May 21, 2023. Guam's governor is urging residents to stay home and is warning the island could take a direct hit from Typhoon Mawar. The storm is strengthening on its path toward the U.S. territory in the Pacific.
An excavator operator constructs a double berm along the shoreline of the Umatac Bay, near the mouth on the Laelae River, Guam as part as storm mitigation measures as Typhoon Mawar approaches the region Tuesday, May 23, 2023.
An excavator operator constructs a double berm along the shoreline of the Umatac Bay, near the mouth on the Laelae River, Guam as part as storm mitigation measures as Typhoon Mawar approaches the region Tuesday, May 23, 2023.
Malesso' Mayor Ernest Chargualaf announces over a mobile public address system Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's executive order to residents living along the coastal or low lying areas, to evacuate and seek shelter as Typhoon Mawar approaches the region in Malesso, Guam Tuesday, May 23, 2023.
This Tuesday, May 23, 2023 satellite image released by NASA shows Typhoon Mawar, a powerful storm that could deliver the biggest hit in two decades to the U.S. territory in the Pacific, approaching Guam.
This Tuesday, May 23, 2023 satellite image released by NASA shows Typhoon Mawar, a powerful storm that could deliver the biggest hit in two decades to the U.S. territory in the Pacific, approaching Guam.
This photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard overlooking Noverlooking Tumon Bay in Guam, as Super Typhoon Mawar closes in on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. Residents of Guam are stockpiling supplies, battening down windows and abandoning wood and tin homes for emergency shelters as Super Typhoon Mawar bears down as the strongest storm to approach the U.S. Pacific territory in decades.
A school bus waits at the side of the Mongmong-Toto-Maite community center to transport residents to public schools set up as emergency shelters, Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in Guam, ahead of Typhoon Mawar.
In this image taken from live a satellite video from the U.S. National Weather Service Guam, Typhoon Mawar is seen on radar at a press conference by the National Weather Service in the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam as the storm approached landfall, on Wednesday, May 24, 2023.
Uncredited - hogp, U.S. National Weather Service Guam
This infrared satellite image from the Joint Typhoon Warning Center shows Typhoon Mawar as it approached Guam on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. Typhoon Mawar aimed its fury at the tiny U.S. territory of Guam on Wednesday as residents with nowhere to go hunkered down to face devastating winds and torrential rains from what was expected to be the worst storm to hit the Pacific island in decades.
The Laelae River in Umatac, Guam, becomes swollen with the addition of rain runoff resulting from increased shower activity as Typhoon Mawar approaches the region on May 23, 2023.
Rick Cruz - member, The Pacific Daily
Guam Power Authority personnel conduct tree trimming operations to clear branches away from power lines, near the Veterans Sons & Daughters Pier Park in Malesso, Guam Tuesday, May 23, 2023.
Rick Cruz - member, The Pacific Daily
HONOLULU (AP) — Typhoon Mawar barreled into Guam as a powerful Category 4 storm Wednesday, pummeling the U.S. Pacific territory with high winds, heavy rains and a dangerous storm surge that swamped low-lying areas as residents hunkered down in homes and shelters.
The typhoon's center passed over the northern tip of Guam on Wednesday evening, the National Weather Service said. It is the strongest storm to hit the U.S. Pacific territory of over 150,000 people in decades.
