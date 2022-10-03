Support Local Journalism

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces have broken through Moscow’s defenses in the strategic southern Kherson region, the Russian military acknowledged Monday, an achievement that delivers a sharp blow to one of the four areas in Ukraine that Russian President Vladimir Putin annexed last week.

Russia’s Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said in his daily briefing that “with superior tank units in the direction of Zolotaya Balka, Aleksandrovka, the enemy managed to penetrate into the depths of our defense.” Konashenkov added that “Russian troops have occupied a preprepared defensive line and continue to inflict massive fire damage” on Kyiv’s forces.

