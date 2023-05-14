...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Bear River At Corinne affecting Box Elder County.
Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum affecting Cache County.
.Warm temperatures will melt high mountain snowpack and increase
river flows.
For the Bear River...including Corinne...elevated river levels are
forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an
alternative route.
If you are in the advisory area, remain alert to possible flooding
or the possibility of the advisory being upgraded to a warning.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued on Sunday by 1200 MDT.
&&
...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues.
* WHERE...Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 7.6 feet (1198 CFS), flooding along select homes in
the Blacksmith Fork Canyon will occur. Additionally, homes in the
Country Manor subdivision will also be affected.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1100 MDT Saturday the stage was 6.6 feet (758 CFS).
- Forecast...The river will oscillate daily, with peaks in flow
in the morning. The river is forecast to gradually rise each
day before peaking around 7.0 feet (920 CFS) Tuesday morning.
- Action stage is 6.7 feet (790 CFS).
- Flood stage is 7.6 feet (1198 CFS).
&&
Weather Alert
...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Cache Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to noon MDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property
and cause power outages. Travel will be difficult due to
crosswinds, especially for high profile vehicles and vehicles
with trailers.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Easterly downslope winds will remain strong
through sunrise across the eastern half of the Cache Valley,
then decrease gradually through the mid- morning
hours.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown
around or damaged by the wind.
&&
Weather Alert
.Snow melt and increased reservoir releases may cause the river
flows to become high. Possible minor flooding downstream from the
Hyrum Reservoir.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY, JUNE
15...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Thursday, June 15.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
FILE - A Ukrainian soldier is standing in front of a Marder infantry fighting vehicle at the German forces Bundeswehr training area in Munster, Germany, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. Germany said Saturday, May 13, 2023 it is providing Ukraine with additional military aid worth more than 2.7 billion euros ($3 billion), including tanks, anti-aircraft systems and ammunition. The announcement Saturday came as preparations were underway in Berlin for a possible first visit to Germany by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy since Russia invaded his country last year.
FILE - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, left, shakes hands with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, as French President Emmanuel Macron smiles at the Mariyinsky Palace in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, June 16, 2022. Germany said Saturday, May 13, 2023, it is providing Ukraine with additional military aid worth more than 2.7 billion euros ($3 billion), including tanks, anti-aircraft systems and ammunition. The announcement Saturday came as preparations were underway in Berlin for a possible first visit to Germany by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy since Russia invaded his country last year.
FILE - A Ukrainian soldier is talking to a German officer at the German forces Bundeswehr training area in Munster, Germany, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. Germany said Saturday, May 13, 2023, it is providing Ukraine with additional military aid worth more than 2.7 billion euros ($3 billion), including tanks, anti-aircraft systems and ammunition. The announcement Saturday came as preparations were underway in Berlin for a possible first visit to Germany by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy since Russia invaded his country last year.
FILE - German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy give statements ahead of talks at the Chancellery in Berlin, Monday, July 12, 2021. Germany said Saturday, May 13, 2023, it is providing Ukraine with additional military aid worth more than 2.7 billion euros ($3 billion), including tanks, anti-aircraft systems and ammunition. The announcement Saturday came as preparations were underway in Berlin for a possible first visit to Germany by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy since Russia invaded his country last year.
FILE - Two Leopard 2 tanks are seen in action during a visit of German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius at the Bundeswehr tank battalion 203 at the Field Marshal Rommel Barracks in Augustdorf, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Germany said Saturday, May 13, 2023, it is providing Ukraine with additional military aid worth more than 2.7 billion euros ($3 billion), including tanks, anti-aircraft systems and ammunition. The announcement Saturday came as preparations were underway in Berlin for a possible first visit to Germany by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy since Russia invaded his country last year.
FILE - President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine speaks from a screen at the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. Germany said Saturday, May 13, 2023, it is providing Ukraine with additional military aid worth more than 2.7 billion euros ($3 billion), including tanks, anti-aircraft systems and ammunition. The announcement Saturday came as preparations were underway in Berlin for a possible first visit to Germany by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy since Russia invaded his country last year.
The red carpet is prepared at Bellevue Palace in Berlin Sunday, May 14, 2023, for the visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Zelenskyy arrived in Berlin early Sunday for talks with German leaders about further arms deliveries to help his country fend off the Russian invasion and rebuild what's been destroyed by more than a year of devastating conflict.
SEK, or Special Task Force officers stand at Bellevue Palace in Berlin Sunday, May 14, 2023, for the visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Zelenskyy arrived in Berlin early Sunday for talks with German leaders about further arms deliveries to help his country fend off the Russian invasion and rebuild what's been destroyed by more than a year of devastating conflict.
Stauffenbergstrasse is closed due to the visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Berlin Sunday, May 14, 2023. Zelenskyy arrived in Berlin early Sunday for talks with German leaders about further arms deliveries to help his country fend off the Russian invasion and rebuild what's been destroyed by more than a year of devastating conflict.
A police motorcycle squadron is on standby for the visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Berlin Sunday, May 14, 2023. Zelenskyy arrived in Berlin early Sunday for talks with German leaders about further arms deliveries to help his country fend off the Russian invasion and rebuild what's been destroyed by more than a year of devastating conflict.
Germany's President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, right, greets Ukraine's Pesident Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Bellevue Palace in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, May 14, 2023. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Berlin early Sunday for talks with German leaders about further arms deliveries to help his country fend off the Russian invasion and rebuild what's been destroyed by more than a year of devastating conflict.
Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz, right, greets Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, May 14, 2023. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Berlin early Sunday for talks with German leaders about further arms deliveries to help his country fend off the Russian invasion and rebuild what's been destroyed by more than a year of devastating conflict.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier attend a welcome ceremony at Bellevue Palace, in Berlin, Sunday, May 14, 2023. Zelenskyy arrived in Berlin early Sunday for talks with German leaders about further arms deliveries to help his country fend off the Russian invasion and rebuild what’s been destroyed by more than a year of devastating conflict.
Germany's President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, right, looks on as Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy prepares to sign the Golden Book at the Bellevue Palace in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, May 14, 2023. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Berlin early Sunday for talks with German leaders about further arms deliveries to help his country fend off the Russian invasion and rebuild what's been destroyed by more than a year of devastating conflict.
Snipers are seen on the roof of the Chancellor's Office during the visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in Berlin, Sunday, May 14, 2023. Zelenskyy arrived in Berlin early Sunday for talks with German leaders about further arms deliveries to help his country fend off the Russian invasion and rebuild what’s been destroyed by more than a year of devastating conflict.
Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz, right, greets Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, May 14, 2023. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Berlin early Sunday for talks with German leaders about further arms deliveries to help his country fend off the Russian invasion and rebuild what's been destroyed by more than a year of devastating conflict.
Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz walks past soldiers of the German Armed Forces as he prepares to greet Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, May 14, 2023. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Berlin early Sunday for talks with German leaders about further arms deliveries to help his country fend off the Russian invasion and rebuild what's been destroyed by more than a year of devastating conflict.
Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz, left, walks with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, May 14, 2023. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Berlin early Sunday for talks with German leaders about further arms deliveries to help his country fend off the Russian invasion and rebuild what's been destroyed by more than a year of devastating conflict.
Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz, right, and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy address a media conference at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, May 14, 2023. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Berlin early Sunday for talks with German leaders about further arms deliveries to help his country fend off the Russian invasion and rebuild what's been destroyed by more than a year of devastating conflict.
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during a media conference at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, May 14, 2023. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Berlin early Sunday for talks with German leaders about further arms deliveries to help his country fend off the Russian invasion and rebuild what's been destroyed by more than a year of devastating conflict.
Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz, right, and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy address a media conference at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, May 14, 2023. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Berlin early Sunday for talks with German leaders about further arms deliveries to help his country fend off the Russian invasion and rebuild what's been destroyed by more than a year of devastating conflict.
FILE - A Ukrainian soldier is standing in front of a Marder infantry fighting vehicle at the German forces Bundeswehr training area in Munster, Germany, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. Germany said Saturday, May 13, 2023 it is providing Ukraine with additional military aid worth more than 2.7 billion euros ($3 billion), including tanks, anti-aircraft systems and ammunition. The announcement Saturday came as preparations were underway in Berlin for a possible first visit to Germany by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy since Russia invaded his country last year.
Gregor Fischer - stringer, AP
FILE - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, left, shakes hands with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, as French President Emmanuel Macron smiles at the Mariyinsky Palace in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, June 16, 2022. Germany said Saturday, May 13, 2023, it is providing Ukraine with additional military aid worth more than 2.7 billion euros ($3 billion), including tanks, anti-aircraft systems and ammunition. The announcement Saturday came as preparations were underway in Berlin for a possible first visit to Germany by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy since Russia invaded his country last year.
Natacha Pisarenko - staff, AP
FILE - A Ukrainian soldier is talking to a German officer at the German forces Bundeswehr training area in Munster, Germany, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. Germany said Saturday, May 13, 2023, it is providing Ukraine with additional military aid worth more than 2.7 billion euros ($3 billion), including tanks, anti-aircraft systems and ammunition. The announcement Saturday came as preparations were underway in Berlin for a possible first visit to Germany by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy since Russia invaded his country last year.
Gregor Fischer - stringer, AP
FILE - German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy give statements ahead of talks at the Chancellery in Berlin, Monday, July 12, 2021. Germany said Saturday, May 13, 2023, it is providing Ukraine with additional military aid worth more than 2.7 billion euros ($3 billion), including tanks, anti-aircraft systems and ammunition. The announcement Saturday came as preparations were underway in Berlin for a possible first visit to Germany by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy since Russia invaded his country last year.
Stefanie Loos - pool, POOL AFP
FILE - Two Leopard 2 tanks are seen in action during a visit of German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius at the Bundeswehr tank battalion 203 at the Field Marshal Rommel Barracks in Augustdorf, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Germany said Saturday, May 13, 2023, it is providing Ukraine with additional military aid worth more than 2.7 billion euros ($3 billion), including tanks, anti-aircraft systems and ammunition. The announcement Saturday came as preparations were underway in Berlin for a possible first visit to Germany by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy since Russia invaded his country last year.
Martin Meissner - staff, AP
FILE - President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine speaks from a screen at the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. Germany said Saturday, May 13, 2023, it is providing Ukraine with additional military aid worth more than 2.7 billion euros ($3 billion), including tanks, anti-aircraft systems and ammunition. The announcement Saturday came as preparations were underway in Berlin for a possible first visit to Germany by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy since Russia invaded his country last year.
Michael Probst - staff, AP
The red carpet is prepared at Bellevue Palace in Berlin Sunday, May 14, 2023, for the visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Zelenskyy arrived in Berlin early Sunday for talks with German leaders about further arms deliveries to help his country fend off the Russian invasion and rebuild what's been destroyed by more than a year of devastating conflict.
J'rg Carstensen - foreign subscriber, DPA
SEK, or Special Task Force officers stand at Bellevue Palace in Berlin Sunday, May 14, 2023, for the visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Zelenskyy arrived in Berlin early Sunday for talks with German leaders about further arms deliveries to help his country fend off the Russian invasion and rebuild what's been destroyed by more than a year of devastating conflict.
J'rg Carstensen - foreign subscriber, DPA
Stauffenbergstrasse is closed due to the visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Berlin Sunday, May 14, 2023. Zelenskyy arrived in Berlin early Sunday for talks with German leaders about further arms deliveries to help his country fend off the Russian invasion and rebuild what's been destroyed by more than a year of devastating conflict.
J'rg Carstensen - foreign subscriber, DPA
A police motorcycle squadron is on standby for the visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Berlin Sunday, May 14, 2023. Zelenskyy arrived in Berlin early Sunday for talks with German leaders about further arms deliveries to help his country fend off the Russian invasion and rebuild what's been destroyed by more than a year of devastating conflict.
J'rg Carstensen - foreign subscriber, DPA
Germany's President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, right, greets Ukraine's Pesident Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Bellevue Palace in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, May 14, 2023. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Berlin early Sunday for talks with German leaders about further arms deliveries to help his country fend off the Russian invasion and rebuild what's been destroyed by more than a year of devastating conflict.
Matthias Schrader - staff, AP
Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz, right, greets Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, May 14, 2023. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Berlin early Sunday for talks with German leaders about further arms deliveries to help his country fend off the Russian invasion and rebuild what's been destroyed by more than a year of devastating conflict.
Matthias Schrader - staff, AP
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier attend a welcome ceremony at Bellevue Palace, in Berlin, Sunday, May 14, 2023. Zelenskyy arrived in Berlin early Sunday for talks with German leaders about further arms deliveries to help his country fend off the Russian invasion and rebuild what’s been destroyed by more than a year of devastating conflict.
Bernd von Jutrczenka - pool, dpa Pool
Germany's President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, right, looks on as Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy prepares to sign the Golden Book at the Bellevue Palace in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, May 14, 2023. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Berlin early Sunday for talks with German leaders about further arms deliveries to help his country fend off the Russian invasion and rebuild what's been destroyed by more than a year of devastating conflict.
Matthias Schrader - staff, AP
Snipers are seen on the roof of the Chancellor's Office during the visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in Berlin, Sunday, May 14, 2023. Zelenskyy arrived in Berlin early Sunday for talks with German leaders about further arms deliveries to help his country fend off the Russian invasion and rebuild what’s been destroyed by more than a year of devastating conflict.
J'rg Carstensen - foreign subscriber, DPA
Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz, right, greets Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, May 14, 2023. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Berlin early Sunday for talks with German leaders about further arms deliveries to help his country fend off the Russian invasion and rebuild what's been destroyed by more than a year of devastating conflict.
Matthias Schrader - staff, AP
Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz walks past soldiers of the German Armed Forces as he prepares to greet Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, May 14, 2023. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Berlin early Sunday for talks with German leaders about further arms deliveries to help his country fend off the Russian invasion and rebuild what's been destroyed by more than a year of devastating conflict.
Matthias Schrader - staff, AP
Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz, left, walks with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, May 14, 2023. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Berlin early Sunday for talks with German leaders about further arms deliveries to help his country fend off the Russian invasion and rebuild what's been destroyed by more than a year of devastating conflict.
Matthias Schrader - staff, AP
Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz, right, and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy address a media conference at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, May 14, 2023. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Berlin early Sunday for talks with German leaders about further arms deliveries to help his country fend off the Russian invasion and rebuild what's been destroyed by more than a year of devastating conflict.
Matthias Schrader - staff, AP
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during a media conference at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, May 14, 2023. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Berlin early Sunday for talks with German leaders about further arms deliveries to help his country fend off the Russian invasion and rebuild what's been destroyed by more than a year of devastating conflict.
Matthias Schrader - staff, AP
Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz, right, and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy address a media conference at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, May 14, 2023. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Berlin early Sunday for talks with German leaders about further arms deliveries to help his country fend off the Russian invasion and rebuild what's been destroyed by more than a year of devastating conflict.
BERLIN (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says his country is preparing a counteroffensive designed to liberate areas occupied by Russia, not to attack Russian territory.
Speaking during a news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin on Sunday, Zelenskyy said Ukraine’s goal is to free the territories within its internationally recognized borders.
Scholz told Zelenskyy that Germany will support Ukraine “for as long as necessary.”
THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.
BERLIN (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was welcomed with military honors Sunday by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz as he made his first visit to Germany since Russia invaded Ukraine.
Zelenskyy is visiting allies in search of further arms deliveries to help his country fend off the Russian invasion, and funds to rebuild what's been destroyed by more than a year of devastating conflict.
On the eve of his arrival — which is taking place amid tight security — the German government announced a new package of military aid for Ukraine worth more than 2.7 billion euros ($3 billion), including tanks, anti-aircraft systems and ammunition.
“Already in Berlin. Weapons. Powerful package. Air defense. Reconstruction. EU. NATO. Security,” Zelenskyy tweeted Sunday, in an apparent reference to the key priorities of his trip.
Zelenskyy first met with President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Germany's head of state, who was snubbed by Kyiv last year, apparently over his previous close ties to Russia, causing a chill in diplomatic relations between Ukraine and Germany.
Since then, both Steinmeier and Chancellor Olaf Scholz have visited Ukraine, assuring Zelenskyy of their support for his country's fight against the Russian invasion. Announcing the new arms package, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said Berlin would help Ukraine for “as long as it takes.”
After meeting Scholz and other senior officials at the chancellery, the two leaders are expected to fly to the western city of Aachen for Zelenskyy to receive the International Charlemagne Prize awarded to him and the people of Ukraine.
Organizers say the award recognizes that their resistance against Russia's invasion is a defense "not just of the sovereignty of their country and the life of its citizens, but also of Europe and European values.”
While German leaders have expressed strong backing for Ukraine, German voters are divided on whether the country should provide further weapons, particularly advanced fighter jets of the kind Kyiv is asking its allies for.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.