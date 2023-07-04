FILE - A diverse line of Barbies are displayed at Toy Fair New York on Feb. 24, 2020. Vietnam's state media have reported that the government banned distribution of the popular ‘Barbie’ movie because it includes a view of a map showing disputed Chinese territorial claims in the South China Sea.
A screen shows America Ferrera, left, director Greta Gerwig, center, and Margot Robbie, right, during the pink carpet event for the movie "Barbie" in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, July 2, 2023.
Richard Drew - staff, AP
Jordan Strauss - invision linkable, Invision
HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Vietnam's state media have reported that the government banned distribution of the popular “Barbie” movie because it includes a view of a map showing disputed Chinese territorial claims in the South China Sea.
The newspaper Vietnam Express and other media said posters advertising “Barbie” were removed from movie distributors’ websites after Monday’s decision. With Margot Robbie playing Barbie opposite Ryan Gosling’s Ken in Greta Gerwig’s comedic look at their “perfect” world, “Barbie” was supposed to open July 21 in Vietnamese theaters.
