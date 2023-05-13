...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Bear River At Corinne affecting Box Elder County.
Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum affecting Cache County.
.Snow melt and increased reservoir releases will cause the river
flows to become high. Expect minor flooding downstream from the dam.
For the Bear River...including Corinne...elevated river levels are
forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you are in the advisory area, remain alert to possible flooding
or the possibility of the advisory being upgraded to a warning.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an
alternative route.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued late Saturday morning by 1200 PM
MDT.
&&
...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues.
* WHERE...Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 7.6 feet (1198 CFS), flooding along select homes in
the Blacksmith Fork Canyon will occur. Additionally, homes in the
Country Manor subdivision will also be affected.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM MDT Friday the stage was 6.7 feet or 770 cfs.
- Minor flooding is being reported along the Blacksmith Fork
River near Hyrum.
- Forecast...The river will oscillate daily, with peaks in flow
in the morning. The river is forecast to gradually rise each
day before peaking around 7.0 feet Tuesday morning.
- Action stage is 6.7 feet.
- Flood stage is 7.6 feet.
&&
Weather Alert
.Snow melt and increased reservoir releases may cause the river
flows to become high. Possible minor flooding downstream from the
dam.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY, JUNE
15...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Thursday, June 15.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Weather Alert
...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING
THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...East winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
possible.
* WHERE...Cache Valley/Utah Portion especially eastern portions
of the valley.
* WHEN...From Saturday evening through Sunday morning.
* IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property
and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult due to
crosswinds, especially for high profile vehicles and vehicles
with trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
&&
An exterior view of the Quirinale presidential palace in Rome where Ukrainian president Volodimir Zelenskyy is expected to meet with Italian President Sergio Mattarella, Saturday, May 13, 2023. Zelenskyy is in Italy for a one-day visit and will meet with Pope Francis at The Vatican.
ROME (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy arrived in Rome on Saturday for meetings with Pope Francis and Italian leaders, Italian state media reported.
Zelenskyy arrived at Rome’s Ciampino airport, with Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani on hand to greet him, the ANSA news agency said.
Zelenskyy will hold midday meetings with Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni, who staunchly backs military and other aid for Ukraine, and with President Sergio Mattarella.
Zelenskyy’s exact schedule wasn’t being publicly announced because of security concerns, and the Vatican only confirmed a papal meeting shortly before the Ukrainian president's expected arrival in Rome.
Italian state television reported that as part of protective measures, a no-fly zone was ordered for Rome skies and police sharpshooters were strategically placed on high buildings.
Meloni met with Zelenskyy in Kyiv, shortly before the anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022.
Francis, who is eager for peace, last met with the Ukrainian leader in 2020.
The pontiff makes frequent impassioned pleas on behalf of Ukraine's “martyred" people, in his words.
At the end of April, flying back to Rome from a trip to Hungary, Francis told reporters on the plane that the Vatican was involved in a behind-the-scene peace mission but gave no details. Neither Russia nor Ukraine has confirmed such an initiative.
The German government, meanwhile, said it was providing Ukraine with additional military aid worth more than 2.7 billion euros ($3 billion), including tanks, anti-aircraft systems and ammunition.
The announcement Saturday came as preparations were underway in Berlin for a possible first visit to Germany by Zelenskyy since Russia invaded his country last year.
Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said Berlin wants to show with the latest package of arms “that Germany is serious in its support” for Ukraine.
“Germany will provide all the help it can, as long as it takes,” he said.
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.