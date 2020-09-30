Local officials cut the ribbon for the Blacksmith Fork Connector Trail on Wednesday in an effort to give residents more ways to access outdoor recreation areas.
The trail "closes the gap between town and trail, neighborhood roads and scenic rivers," according to The Trails Cache.
While Blacksmith Fork Canyon has long been accessible by road, the shoulderless highway was a less-than-ideal option for pedestrians, The Trails Cache states, and the connector trail provides a good alternative.
The trail also connects to the Bonneville Shoreline Trail system in progress.
Funding for the trail connection came from Cache County, the City of Hyrum, the state Office of Outdoor Recreation, the UDOT Transportation Alternatives Program, the Recreation Trails Program, private property owners and the LeGrand Johnson Construction Company.