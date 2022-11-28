...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches, locally
higher.
* WHERE...Eastern Box Elder County and Cache Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions can be expected, including
during the Monday afternoon and potentially Tuesday morning
commutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial
511.
&&
An 81-year-old pilot walked away from a plane crash unscathed on Sunday near Durst Mountain in Morgan County.
Photo courtesy of the Mountain Green Fire Protection District
An 81-year-old pilot walked away from a plane crash unscathed on Sunday. In fact, authorizes say he walked around six miles to phone for help.
According to a Facebook post from the Mountain Green Fire Protection District, the plane crashed in Morgan County near Durst Mountain.
“The pilot miraculously walked away from the crash, then hiked about 6 miles to get cell service to call 911,” the post read.
Around 2 p.m., Fire Chief Brian Brendel said the man was flying a Rutan Long-EZ and managed to put the aircraft down in a fairly open area. He then hiked for over two hours to find cell service.
“It’s amazing,” Brendel said.
According to Brendel, the pilot called his son who then called 911. When authorities arrived, Brendel said the pilot refused all service and wanted to go back to his plane to gather some remaining items.
They took him back to the site after securing the plane, Brendel said, and then transported him back down the mountain. For Brendel, it was clearly not the pilot’s first rodeo.
“Heck no,” Brendel laughed.
The pilot had been flying from the Morgan County Airport, Brendel said, and the precise cause of the crash is unknown.
Jeremy Jaques, a detective with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, said the pilot was visiting from his residence in Idaho. The man requested his identity remain confidential, Jaques said.
In circumstances like these, Brendel said the volunteer responders are often exposed to sights that can’t be unseen. A positive outcome for this potentially terrible accident was a welcome gift for responders, Brendel said.
