A multi-vehicle collision resulted in injuries and traffic delays in northern Cache County on Monday.
According to Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden, the crash occurred a little before 9 a.m. on Monday at the intersection of U.S. Highway 91 and State Route 61.
A northbound Toyota Corolla turning left at the intersection was struck by a southbound Chevy Suburban, Roden said. A second Toyota Corolla, also headed south, then tried to shoot the gap between the two vehicles and side swiped the Chevy.
A firefighter with the Cache County Fire District directing traffic was then involved in a second collision. Roden said a Ford F-350 struck a parked firetruck and threw the firefighter.
According to a Cache County Fire District release, the firetruck was placed to protect the scene where first responders were working. The firefighter was from Lewiston.
The driver of the first Toyota was transported to a local hospital for treatment, Roden said, while the driver of the Chevy was transported with possible injuries. The driver of the second Toyota was unscathed.
The firefighter also sustained injuries, Roden said, but none of the injuries reported were life-threatening.
According to Roden, wet roads and poor visibility due to fog were likely to be the cause of Monday’s collisions.
“It was a busy morning,” Roden said.
Though wintertide brought with it less-than-optimal road conditions to Cache Valley, authorities said local drivers performed well when compared to seasons past.
Cache County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Mikelshan Bartschi said 14 traffic accidents and seven motorist assists occurred throughout the county before noon.
“Unfortunately, this is normal,” Bartschi said, explaining drivers often forget the feel of driving in winter conditions until after the first substantial storm.
He added Monday’s numbers, however, were on the “good side” when compared to yesteryear.
“We have seen worse,” Bartschi said.
Logan City Police Assistant Chief Jeff Simmons said the “half a dozen” accidents in the Logan area were minor. He said those numbers are similar to any other day in Logan, which he described as “really remarkable” considering the foggy conditions.
“I was worried about that this morning,” Simmons said, going on to laud the majority of local drivers for being “very careful” on Monday.
Roden said drivers shouldn’t drive faster than their ability to see. He also encouraged folks to keep an eye out for first responders on the scene of traffic accidents.
“Use caution on these mornings,” Roden said.
Bartschi asked drivers to slow down, and Simmons requested drivers remove snow from windshields and rear glass before getting behind the wheel.
