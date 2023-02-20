...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TUESDAY TO
11 PM MST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8
inches valley floors, up to 12 inches benches and 6 to 12
inches Bear Lake and Bear River Valley.
* WHERE...Eastern Box Elder County, Cache Valley/Utah Portion
and Bear Lake and Bear River Valley.
* WHEN...From 11 AM Tuesday to 11 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions are expected. Traction laws
may be enacted. Heavy snow may impact the Tuesday evening and
Wednesday morning commutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx.
&&
Fire crews respond to a house fire at 3142 S U.S. Highway 89/91 on Friday night.
The Logan City Fire Department reported no occupants were home during a heavily involved house fire on Friday night.
According to scanner traffic, multiple fire crews responded to 3142 S. U.S. Highway 89/91 at around 8:45 p.m. to a home that was “pretty engulfed in flames.” Responders also indicated a large quantity of smoke was visible, and no other structures were threatened by the flames.
Fortunately, according to a Facebook post from the Logan City Fire Department early Saturday morning, there were no occupants in the home.
“The fire was in an area with no nearby fire hydrants so we utilized water tenders throughout the county for our water supply. The fire was in an old home and was well involved when the first units arrived,” the fire department wrote. “Single digit temperatures also made it difficult on personnel and apparatus.”
Though no one was inside at the time of the fire, responders requested extra support to stop folks from entering the home. According to scanner traffic, four additional officers were in route.
“We’ve got a lot of citizens trying to get to the house,” one responder said over the scanner.
LCFD thanked the Cache County Fire District along with fire departments from Wellsville, Hyrum, Smithfield, Paradise and Mendon for their help.
The cause of the blaze has not been identified. Logan City Fire Department did not respond to request for comment.
