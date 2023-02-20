Logan fire

Fire crews respond to a house fire at 3142 S U.S. Highway 89/91 on Friday night. 

 Photo courtesy of the Logan City Fire Department

The Logan City Fire Department reported no occupants were home during a heavily involved house fire on Friday night.

According to scanner traffic, multiple fire crews responded to 3142 S. U.S. Highway 89/91 at around 8:45 p.m. to a home that was “pretty engulfed in flames.” Responders also indicated a large quantity of smoke was visible, and no other structures were threatened by the flames. 


