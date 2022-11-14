Canyon Rd crash

A vehicle rollover west of First Dam resulted in the death of one local woman on Monday. The SUV was found overturned in the Logan River by a jogger on a nearby trail. 

 Anna Nelson

A SUV found overturned in the Logan River on Monday resulted in the death of a local woman, authorities say.

The wreck was called in around 11 a.m. after the SUV was found in the river by a jogger passing by.


