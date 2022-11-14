A SUV found overturned in the Logan River on Monday resulted in the death of a local woman, authorities say.
The wreck was called in around 11 a.m. after the SUV was found in the river by a jogger passing by.
Logan Police Capt. Curtis Hooley said the SUV went off the road at roughly 1500 East on Canyon Road and was located by USU professor Tony Peacock who was using a nearby trail.
“I ran to the water research lab and panicked at that point because it was evident that nobody had reported the accident,” Peacock said.
According to Peacock, he entered the water lab and had someone call 911. Then, with the help of some people nearby, Peacock was able to get the woman out of the vehicle through the window compartment of the door.
Hooley explained fire personnel arrived shortly thereafter and helped get the woman onto the bank. She was transported to Logan Regional Hospital in critical condition.
“It’s a very steep embankment,” Hooley said. “The car’s right-side tires got off the roadway and she ended up in the river upside down.”
Hooley later confirmed the rollover was fatal. After family had been notified, the woman was identified as Jillian Segourney Wood, 33, of Logan.
According to Hooley, police aren’t sure how long the car was in the river before the woman was found. The fire department used infrared equipment to determine the engine was mostly cold.
“It’s a cold morning. It’s in the river. Obviously, the heat would dissipate pretty rapidly,” Hooley said. “We don’t know exactly what time she entered the river.”
The SUV was headed eastbound prior to the rollover and is believed to be the only vehicle involved, according to a news release from the Logan City Police Department.
Hooley said members of the fire department searched the vehicle and the river, and determined Wood was the sole occupant in the vehicle.
