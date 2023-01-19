train accident

Rescue workers respond to an accident where a train hit a truck on Thursday near Trenton.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

First responders were called out around 1:30 p.m. to a collision involving a train and vehicle near 110 W. 800 South in Trenton.

According to scanner traffic, the occupant of the vehicle was conscious and speaking with responders, but required extrication.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.