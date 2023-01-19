Rescue workers respond to an accident where a train hit a truck on Thursday near Trenton.
First responders were called out around 1:30 p.m. to a collision involving a train and vehicle near 110 W. 800 South in Trenton.
According to scanner traffic, the occupant of the vehicle was conscious and speaking with responders, but required extrication.
“Definitely going to have to cut him out,” one responder said, explaining the man’s back was “hurting the most.”
The vehicle was reported to be on its side in a ditch, and back up extrication equipment was requested.
Shortly thereafter, scanner traffic indicated the man was successfully removed from the vehicle and in route to a local hospital.
Cache County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Mikelshan Bartschi said the man was the sole occupant of the vehicle and he was transported in “serious or critical condition.”
The man’s age and identity are not being released at this time. Bartschi said the incident was under investigation and accident reconstruction crews were on scene.
“The train is blocking main street in Trenton,” Bartschi said, explaining the train would stay put “as long as it takes” for reconstruction crews to finish their work.
The rural intersection where the accident took place lacks electronic railroad crossing signals. Bartschi said it's the duty of the driver to check intersections before passing through.
“Trains really have problems stopping,” Bartschi said. “Cars don’t hold up against large locomotives.”
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten:
Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be
Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive
posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us:
Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.
Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters:
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.