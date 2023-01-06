Multiple slide offs occurred Friday morning and one rollover in the afternoon in Sardine Canyon.
Several of them due to bad weather, poor tires and speed, according to Sgt. Cade Brenchley with the Utah State Highway Patrol.
“We’ve had multiple slide offs today throughout the canyon, but especially on the Cache County side,” he said.
The rollover was reported shortly after 1 p.m. near Sherwood Hills, he said, and involved a 68-year-old-man driving a Chevrolet SUV.
The individual, who was taken to the hospital, was driving about 82 mph – “much too fast for the road conditions, and even too fast in good conditions,” Brenchley said. “A combination of speed and bad tires sent him spinning and he obviously rolled.”
At about 3:20 p.m., dispatch reported another rollover on Highway 89, this one involving an 18-year-old female.
Brenchley said he responded to a slide off in the canyon earlier in the day, at about 9:30 a.m., but while responding to that incident he saw another vehicle go off the road. And soon another followed, all within about 300 yards of each other.
At least two of those, including a company’s truck, were caused, at least in part, by bad tires.
Brenchley said people need to slow down and check their tires for tread. And just because one might own a bigger vehicle or have four-wheel drive doesn't mean “they have cart blanche to fly around and think you’re going to be OK,” he said. Drivers of pickup trucks and SUVs also need to slow down.
If possible, it also is a good idea to invest in snow tires.
