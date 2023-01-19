First responders were called out around 1:30 p.m. to a collision involving a train and pickup near 110 W. 800 South in Trenton on Thursday.
According to scanner traffic, the occupant of the vehicle was conscious and speaking with responders, but required extrication.
“Definitely going to have to cut him out,” one responder said, explaining the man’s back was “hurting the most.”
The vehicle was reported to be on its side in a ditch, and back up extrication equipment was requested.
Shortly thereafter, scanner traffic indicated the man was successfully removed from the truck and in route to a local hospital.
Cache County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Mikelshan Bartschi said the driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle and he was transported in “serious or critical condition.”
In a news release from the sheriff’s office on Friday, the driver was identified as Gary Riddle. The man’s age was not provided, and the release indicated there would be no further updates on the man’s condition.
“The investigation showed the truck was driving east on 800 South in Trenton. The train was traveling south. The intersection has yield signs for automobile traffic,” Bartschi wrote in the release. “The train is over 100 cars or over 9000 feet long. The train weighs in excess of 30 million pounds. At full emergency braking, it took the train about half a mile to stop.”
Bartschi told The Herald Journal on Thursday the train was halted in the middle of Trenton’s main street so accident reconstruction crews could complete their preliminary investigations.
The rural intersection where the accident took place lacks electronic railroad crossing signals. Bartschi said it's the duty of the driver to check intersections before passing through.
“Trains really have problems stopping,” Bartschi told The Herald Journal. “Cars don’t hold up against large locomotives.”
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
“We want to remind our drivers to consciously think ‘See tracks, Think train,’” Bartschi wrote in the release. “Remember to yield and as always wear your seat belt.”
