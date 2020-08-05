An 84-year-old woman died during a low-speed car accident on Wednesday.
Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Jason Kendrick said the driver likely died as the result of a medical event, which in turn caused the accident.
According to Kendrick, the driver was headed northbound on State Route 91 near Milepost 35. Kendrick said the driver passed through the median, off the road and into a fence at a very low rate of speed.
“When she went off the road she was rolling,” Kendrick said.
A passing motorist found the woman and reported the incident to authorities. Kendrick said no other vehicles were involved and no other injuries were reported.
Kendrick said the driver was identified as Joan Hubbard of Lava Hot Springs, Idaho.