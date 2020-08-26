Just a month before completion of a runaway vehicle ramp, another truck has plowed through the intersection of U.S. 89 and Bear Lake Boulevard in Garden City — this time hitting and damaging a gift shop.
The accident occurred at roughly 7 p.m. Tuesday and involved a cement truck that lost its brakes while driving into Garden City from Logan Canyon. According to the Utah Highway Patrol, witnesses reported seeing the brakes of the vehicle on fire before it went through the intersection and crashed into the Lighthouse Landing Gift Shop. It is not clear whether anyone was in the store at the time.
The driver of the truck was injured in the crash and transported to Logan Regional Hospital, but Garden City Fire Chief Mike Wahlberg was quoted by Fox 13 as saying his life was not in danger.
The wreck was the fifth runaway truck crash at the intersection in the past 18 months and came at the heels of a weekend fire in Garden City that destroyed three mobile homes and filled the night sky with a series of explosions.
In a statement shared by the Rich Civic Times, local resident Jason Wade Matthews expressed relief that no one was hurt in the recent incidents.
"As I sit here unable to sleep, I think back on the events of the last few days. There is no earthly explanation as to why we haven’t had mass casualties. A fire with some real fireworks and now another truck crash. We worked through some serious moments on the fire and when the smoke cleared it turns out our training saw us through a very deadly incident without one injury,” Matthews wrote. “... But the scary part was only an hour or so before the truck crash there were people, kids, running all over where the truck came to rest. I don’t often say these words but I thank the Lord Above for the help. We’ve been blessed as a community that these horrible incidents haven’t claimed the lives of many."
As fate would have it, the latest crash at the intersection comes just a month before completion of a runaway truck ramp on U.S. 89 entering Garden City. The $3.4 million escape ramp will be equipped with a cable system to slow down trucks because the geography of the site would not accommodate a traditional inclined ramp.
“This is a system that takes up a little bit less space but then also it provides the same level of safety,” Utah Department of Transportation spokesperson Zach Whitney explained earlier this summer. The cables are positioned and designed to catch and cradle any truck entering the ramp, much like cables used to slow fighter jets landing on aircraft carriers.