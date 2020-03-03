Another semi-truck accident has occurred at the intersection of U.S. 89 and State Road 30 in Garden City.
According to a statement from the Utah High Patrol, buildings no longer exist near the “frequently blown through” intersection. No injuries resulted from Tuesday's incident.
“Inexperience on the part of the driver is being investigated as the cause,” law enforcement wrote. “He'd never driven down an 8-10% grade before.”
In October 2018, a semi-truck driver died after careening into a Garden City store at the intersection. The truck was reportedly transporting a load of butter when it ran through the intersection at a high rate of speed.
In August 2019, a dump truck loaded with asphalt lost its brakes and blew through the intersection. A driver and passenger sustained minor injuries. Just days after the incident, Utah’s Department of Transportation said a runaway truck system would be constructed in Garden City as soon as weather allows in the Spring of 2020.