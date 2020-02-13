At least three people are displaced after a triplex apartment caught fire on Thursday.
Around 7:30 a.m. the Logan City Fire Department was dispatched to 78 North 100 East for a possible working structure fire. Logan City Fire Department Assistant Chief Craig Humphreys said when firefighters arrived the call was upgraded to a structure fire, bringing additional resources and personnel.
“We did have smoke from the eaves of the building,” Humphreys said. “When the firefighters entered the structure, they did locate a fire in the attic of the building.”
Humphreys said firefighters began removing the ceiling coverings and sheetrock to gain better access and extinguish the fire. Though the cause of the fire is under investigation and the amount of damage is unclear, Humphreys said there was some structural damage to the apartment building.
“It appears that it’s all in the attic space,” Humphreys said.
Though it appears the building did undergo some electrical upgrades, Humphreys said the age of the building will be a definite factor in the investigation.
With the apartments deemed unlivable at this time, Humphreys said the American Red Cross had been called to assist the dispersed tenants and some had family in the area. The time it takes to repair the damage depends on the number of insurance companies, auditors and time for repair, Humphreys said the time for repair varies from weeks to months.