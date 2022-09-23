A multi-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 89/91 on Thursday resulted in the death of a Brigham City man while another critically injured person is expected to survive, authorities say.
The collision occurred around 6:00 a.m. near the American West Heritage Center.
According to a news release, a black Ford F-150 pickup was headed south on the highway when the driver drifted into oncoming traffic and swiped a silver Chevy Equinox SUV.
“As the Chevy was rotating, it was struck by a white Jeep Wrangler in a T-bone fashion. The Ford continued into northbound traffic and struck a silver Kia Seltos and a red Ford Focus,” authorities wrote in the news release. “A white Dodge Ram Promaster then hit the Kia.”
The 32-year-old driver of the Ford Focus was fatally injured in the crash and died at the scene, according to the release. Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden identified the driver as Joshua Hansen of Brigham City.
One other person was transported to a hospital in critical condition. Roden said that person was expected to survive.
At least one juvenile was also injured in the crash, Roden said, though the injuries were initially perceived to be worse than they actually were.
“(The juvenile) is going to be okay,” Roden said.
U.S. 89/91 was closed for around five hours while crews addressed the wreck. A seventh vehicle received minor damage in the form of flat tires while trying to drive around the crash, according to Roden.
There was “nothing out of the ordinary,” Roden said, in terms backed-up traffic or modulated traffic patterns that is believed to have contributed to the accident.
Roden said the cause of the crash is unknown and still being investigated.