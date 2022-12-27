UAC
Image courtesy of the Utah Avalanche Center

An avalanche watch has been issued for the Bear River Mountain Range in northern Utah and southern Idaho due to rising risk of natural and human triggered avalanches.

According to the National Weather Service, the avalanche watch is in effect until 6 a.m. Wednesday morning. By then, avalanche danger is expected to reach high levels.


