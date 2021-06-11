A barn fire in Mendon may burn into the weekend after firefighters knocked down the initial blaze late Thursday night.
Firefighters responded to the scene around 11:40 p.m. on Thursday. Mendon City Fire Chief Ray Olsen said the barn was fully engulfed with flames at least 20 feet high when fire crews arrived.
“It probably will be (burning) for a couple of days,” Olsen said. “These haystack fires are difficult to put out.”
Olsen said the property owner had recently put an estimated 1,000 bales of hay in the barn, in addition to hay stored from last year. The total tonnage of hay lost has yet to be calculated.
According to Olsen there were no injuries to people or livestock, and no damage to equipment was reported. Olsen said the cause of the fire is currently unknown and under investigation.
“We haven’t investigated it far enough to determine (the cause of the fire),” Olsen said. “But that’s certainly one possibility, is internal combustion from green hay.”
Fire crews from Mendon, Wellsville, Logan and Cache County responded to the fire. Olsen said fires like these burn deep into the haystacks, making it difficult to penetrate with water; trackhoes are usually used to “tear it all apart and water it down as you go.”
“This is going to be difficult to put out,” Olsen said. “It’s a one-to-two day process.”