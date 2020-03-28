In response to Utah Governor Gary Herbert's "Stay Safe, Stay Home" directive announced Friday, The Bear River Health Department issued a public health order on Saturday that includes mandatory closure of all fitness centers, spas, entertainment venues and specialty surgery centers.
This public health order is for communities within the BRHD's coverage area including Cache, Rich and Box Elder counties.
According to the press release, the order to avoid gatherings of 10 or more people is effective immediately, while the changes in the following list will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, March 30.
• Gathering Places: All museums, gyms, exercise studios, spas, fitness centers, health clubs, indoor recreation facilities, and all entertainment venues, including without limitation music performance venues, live stage performances, and lectures, shall be closed to members, guests, patrons and the general public.
• Surgical Centers: Surgical centers that are not located within a hospital shall be closed to preserve valuable and scarce Personal Protective Equipment.
• Hair and Nail Salons; Tanning Salons; Body Art Studios: Efforts to protect the public such as hand washing, social distancing and sanitization will be required by the order.
• Physical Therapy Clinics and Services & Child Day Care Centers: Screening, hygiene along with spacing and distancing will be a priority.
The order outlines recommendations for individuals which are effective immediately including many that have already been encouraged for the past couple of weeks including social distancing of 6 feet from others, refrain from visiting nursing care facilities and other similar assisted living facilities, avoid discretionary travel, nonessential shopping trips and social visits, and individuals over the age of 60 and those who are immunocompromised should avoid contact with others.
More details about business protocols and more specific details about what is or isn't restricted, go to brhd.org.
The order will remain in effect until April 13 at which time the BRHD Health Officer will re-evaluate and either end, modify or extend the order as needed.
According to the order, an initial violation of the order is punishable as a Class B Misdemeanor. Subsequent violations are considered Class A Misdemeanors