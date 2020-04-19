In a press release on Sunday morning, the Bear River Health Department reported the first COVID-19 death of a Box Elder County resident.
The man, over 60, had underlying medical conditions that put him at a higher risk of severe disease and complications from COVID-19, according to the press release.
He died Saturday and was a previously reported positive case that was identified through testing conducted in another state.
While he was a longtime resident of Box Elder County, the individual was diagnosed, hospitalized and died in another state.
“We want the family to know our heartfelt condolences,” said Lloyd Berentzen, the executive director of the BRHD in the press release. “The pain this family must be feeling right now puts into perspective the sacrifices we all must make to keep one another safe and healthy. We are deeply saddened by this news and extend our sincere sympathy to the family. While we wish we didn’t have to report any deaths, we hope this is the last death that we have to report in our district."
In the release, BRHD encouraged everyone to continue doing their part to protect each other by practicing safe health practices, including social distancing, good health hygiene and staying home when sick.
For questions regarding COVID-19 in Box Elder, Cache or Rich counties, call the BRHD at (435)792-6500.