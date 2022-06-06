Emergency personnel Sunday evening recovered the body of a 21-year-old Cache County man who apparently drowned at a Franklin County reservoir.
According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, at approximately 5:30 p.m. Sunday, June 5, Franklin County Dispatch received a call reporting a possible drowning at Foster Reservoir, next to Highway 36 just north of Preston.
The caller reported that an adult male was on a small raft that had tipped over approximately 30 yards from the south shore. A witness said the man was struggling in the water for a short time, and then was not seen again.
On-duty law enforcement personnel arrived on scene but were not able to locate the victim initially. Personnel from several agencies, as well as volunteers, began a search and located the body of the victim at about 7:30 p.m.
As of Monday, authorities were withholding the victim's name pending notification of family members, identifying him only as a 21-year-old male from northern Cache County, Utah.
Responding agencies included the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, Franklin County Search and Rescue, Franklin County Ambulance, Franklin County Fire District, Idaho Fish and Game, Preston City Police Department and volunteers. The Bear Lake County Sheriff's Search and Rescue Dive Team was on its way to assist in the search, but was called back before arriving after the victim was recovered.
In a Facebook post Sunday night, FCSO thanked all who responded and helped with the search.
"We extend our thoughts and prayers to the victim’s family and friends on this tragic Sunday afternoon," the post read.