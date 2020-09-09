The body of an elderly hiker was found on Wednesday after an extensive search near Right-Hand Fork in Logan Canyon.
Cache County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Doyle Peck said Search and Rescue found the remains around 3:30 p.m. The 77-year-old man was last seen on Sunday, according to Peck, and family reported him missing on Tuesday.
“It’s a sad deal,” Peck said. “Obviously, we wish we would have had a different outcome.”
According to Peck, the man parked his car at Right-Hand Fork and was believed to be hiking towards Old Ephraim’s Grave. Peck said he hiked nearly five miles and was found in a very steep, heavily wooded area near a creek bed.
“Based on some of the evidence we have up there, we think he may have passed actually Sunday night — possibly due to a medical condition,” Peck said, explaining the precise cause of death could not be confirmed without the results of an autopsy.
Peck said Search and Rescue responded on horseback, on motorcycle and on foot during the search. A Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter was also used to help comb dense forest.
“We were using pretty much everything we had,” Peck said. “Some of the area up there is really rough, really rugged.”
With so many people utilizing the outdoors this year, Peck said it’s important for hikers to notify others of where they’re going and when they’ll return. Hike in pairs if possible, Peck said, and bring food, water and extra clothing.
“When you go up in those mountains, they tend to be pretty unforgiving,” Peck said.