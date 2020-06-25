Thirty-one new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the Bear River Health District on Thursday.
In line with the general trend, all but two of Thursday's new cases are in Cache County. Box Elder reported both of the other cases, and Rich County remains at three total cases. Eight district residents have been hospitalized with COVID-19, according to BRHD. Prior to Thursday, the number of hospitalizations held steady at five since June 20. All of those hospitalizations are among Cache County residents.
The new numbers bring the district to 1,477 total lab-confirmed cases over the course of the pandemic. Nearly 92% of those cases have been in Cache County.
The district reported 22 new recoveries on Thursday, meaning that the number of cases considered "active" in the district rose slightly, from 1,108 to 1,117.
The rolling seven-day average of new daily cases in the district fell from about 39 on Wednesday to over 35 on Thursday.
BRHD also updated its total number of tests performed to 16,340 as of Thursday, up more than 6,000 tests from one week ago.