The Bear River Health Department reported 62 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, but it also reported 113 recoveries as time passes since the beginning of Cache County's spike in cases.
Thursday's report brings the Bear River Health District to 984 cumulative lab-confirmed cases, 199 of which are considered recovered, meaning the number of active cases BRHD is aware of fell from 836 to 785.
According to BRHD criteria, "recovered individuals must be at least 3 days fever free without the use of medication, have improvement in respiratory symptoms, and 10 days must have passed since symptoms first appeared."
No new hospitalizations due to the disease have been reported in the district since Wednesday, when the cumulative number rose from 16 to 22.
Most of the district's cases, specifically 913, have been detected among Cache County residents, and the rest have been in Box Elder. Rich, the other county in the district, is still reporting zero cases.
For more info, visit brhd.org/coronavirus.