The number of lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 has been rising steadily in the Bear River Health District, with 23 new cases reported Monday following 44 new cases Sunday and 43 Saturday.
Monday's increase was relatively low since an outbreak began late last month. Since May 27, the district has reported an average of nearly 50 cases a day, including two days with nearly 200 cases each largely attributable to a testing clinic at the JBS meatpacking plant in Hyrum.
The cumulative total of lab-confirmed cases in the district now stands at 1,415. Almost all of those cases, specifically 1,301, have been in Cache County. Box Elder has reported 111, and Rich County remains at three cases.
Nearly 1,200 of the district's cases are in the 18-60 age range, and only 99 cases have been in residents older than 60. Because the virus has not spread much into older populations so far, according to Utah Epidemiologist Angela Dunn, local hospitalizations have remained relatively low. The Bear River Health Department reports only five people from the district currently hospitalized, all Cache residents.
Statewide, the Utah Department of Health reported nearly 18,000 confirmed cases on Monday, an increase of more than 400 from Sunday. Nearly 9,900 of the state's cases are considered recovered. About 170 residents are currently hospitalized with the disease, and nearly 300,000 tests have been performed. Among state residents, 158 people have died of the disease.